Pacers Miss Chance to Overtake Hornets, Lose to Bucks

The Indiana Pacers lost 142-133 in Indiana to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers (33-37) fell to the Milwaukee Bucks (45-25) 142-133 on Thursday evening at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indiana. 

The loss ends a two-game winning streak the Pacers had going for themselves this week with wins over the Cavs and 76ers.

Heading into the game, the Pacers had already clinched a spot in the NBA's Play-In Tournament and sat as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

However, heading into the game, they had the same record as the Charlotte Hornets, who lost 113-90 at home to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

A win for the Pacers would have surpassed them over the Hornets for the eighth seed. But, instead, they remain tied, and the Hornets own the tie-breaker. 

However, they still have home-court advantage over the Wizards for a potential nine and ten seed battle.

"The big advantage to me is just not having to travel," Justin Holiday said post-game of that scenario.

During Thursday night's game, the Pacers were already without Myles Turner, Jeremy Lamb, Malcolm Brogdon, Aaron Holiday and Edmond Sumner, to name a few. They also had T.J. McConnell and Domantas Sabonis get banged up during the game.

"I'm very comfortable in those positions. I get actually excited about it," Holiday said of playing short-handed. "I like challenges, so it's another day for us to come out here and play basketball, and again, guys that don't get a chance to play get a chance to play, which actually excites me."

Over on the Bucks side, they played their top players in Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 40 points, six assists and 15 rebounds, and Khris Middleton, who chimed in for 22 points and six assists.

Unfortunately, a team scoring 142 points as the Bucks did, is not a surprise for the Pacers this season. They have continued to be in the bottom of the NBA (25th) in points allowed per game.

While the defense was not good, the Pacers did have eight players score in double-figures on offense, and Domantas Sabonis had 13 assists at halftime, which tied Jamaal Tinsley for the most assists in half in the last 25 years for a player on the Pacers (per ESPN).

On Friday, the Pacers will not have a game, but they will welcome the NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers to the Fieldhouse on Saturday.

