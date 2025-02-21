Pacers' Myles Turner Calls Out 'Haters' Following Return From Injury
The Indiana Pacers welcomed center Myles Turner back from injury as they went up against the Memphis Grizzlies. It didn't take long for Turner to make his mark with the team and he helped them grab a massive win over a very good Memphis team.
Turner finished the night by scoring 17 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing out two assists, swiping one steal, and blocking an astonishing seven shots. It was a very good return for the Pacers center and he was all over the place on the court.
Following the contest, Turner spoke with the media and seemed to send a message to any haters on his game.
"I get a flak for not rebounding," Turner said with a smile. "It's dope any time you can solidify yourself in any top 10 list, but this is for all the haters out there."
It was a strong game overall for Turner and the Pacers as a whole. They took it to one of the best teams in the Western Conference and came away with a big win following the All-Star break.
The combination of Turner and guard Tyrese Haliburton overwhelmed the Grizzlies and helped Indiana show its dominance. Turner knows how good this team can be and spoke about it after the fact.
"The synergy was there," Turner said. "I think me and Ty, obviously, over the years we've developed a synergy. Any time we play against drop bigs and what not, he's going to get a shot or I'm going to get a shot. It's just a matter of the cadence of the game. He started to get some shots to go down and I started to get some shots to go down and that opened things up every game."
Having Turner in the lineup completely changes everything for the Pacers and it showed against Memphis. His ability to change the game on both ends of the floor gives Indiana a true weapon to use and teams have to shift focus over to him.
When this happens, the other players on the court can take advantage of this fact and take over games. Indiana has proven they can be elite but they will need to do so consistently to fully be taken seriously in the postseason.
More Pacers news: Does Pacers Signing Myles Turner to Long-Term Extension Make Sense?
Pacers Legend Reggie Miller Officially Signs with New Network to Broadcast NBA Games
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, go visit Indiana Pacers on SI.