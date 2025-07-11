Pacers' Myles Turner Finally Breaks Silence on Shocking Exit From Indiana
The Indiana Pacers were shocked when Myles Turner made the decision to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks. He left to sign a four-year deal worth $108.9 million.
It was a deal that caught the Pacers off guard. They clearly thought they were going to bring him back, albeit at a lower number than what the Bucks offered him.
Now, Indiana will have to figure out a new starting center for the first time in a decade. Turner broke his silence for the first time since the news broke that he was leaving the Pacers.
More news: Anonymous Executives Have No Faith in Pacers Repeating as East Champs in 2025
Turner released a statement on Instagram talking about how grateful he was to have grown up in Indy.
In the letter to fans, Turner named several local establishments and talked about how much fun he had going from a team that was in the lottery to making a run at an NBA championship.
Despite the fact that he was thanking fans and giving love to Indiana, there was also a slight tone of frustration that he had with his time with the Pacers.
Specifically, Turner mentioned how he had to take criticism on the chin and bite his tongue at times. He mentioned years of putting his ego to the side for the betterment of the team.
It's clear that Turner was never fully happy with his role within Indiana's offense. He has always seen himself as a player who can do more on that end of the court.
More news: Pacers Slammed By Insider for Offseason Decisions
Turner has made comments with a similar sentiment in the past, but now he will be looked at as the second option in Milwaukee behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. He's going to get a chance to be looked at as a premier offensive player.
Whether or not that's something that Turner is going to be able to live up to is unclear. He has never been more than a third option with the Pacers, so that increase in role might be something he was looking for.
This past season with the Pacers, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 48.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three.
More news: Rick Carlisle Breaks Silence on Pacers Shockingly Losing Myles Turner to Rival
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.