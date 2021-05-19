Pacers' Myles Turner is Once Again the Champion
Myles Turner has been out indefinitely for the Indiana Pacers with a toe injury, but before the injury had been having another productive season.
The Center had been averaging 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game.
Even though he has only played in 47 games (missing 25 games), he has been announced as the leader in blocks per game.
Marc Stein of the New York Times shared the NBA's announcement.
"Key update: League office confirms Myles @Original_Turner led the NBA in BPG even though injury kept him from playing in the required 70 percent of Indiana games. Turner prevails because his total blocks (159) still nets the highest BPG if he had played 51 games rather than 47." Stein Tweeted on Tuesday.
Turner also quote Tweeted Stein's Tweet.
