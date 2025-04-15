Pacers' Myles Turner Makes NBA History With Special Season
The Indiana Pacers was one of the best teams in the NBA at the end of the season. They finished 15-4 in the final 19 games of the year, which is extremely impressive.
Part of the reason they have been so good this year is the play of Myles Turner. Despite the fact that some of his stats are down from a year ago, he brings a unique skill set to the team that they don't get from anyone else.
His ability to knock down threes and block shots from the center spot is exactly what this team needs. Turner is the quintessential 3-and-D center.
Turner opens up the floor for Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. When he is hitting his threes, the Pacers are almost unstoppable on the offensive side of the court.
This season, Turner set some NBA history. He became the fastest player to record 1,400 blocks and 700 made threes in his first ten seasons.
Turner has been in trade rumors multiple times over the course of his career, but the Pacers always decided to keep him. His skill set is just so unique that he's too valuable to move.
This summer, Turner will be a free agent for the first time in his career. If the Pacers want to bring him back, they will likely have to pay into the luxury tax for the first time in 20 years.
How well Turner plays in the playoffs will be a big factor in how much money the Pacers offer him in free agency. He played especially well against the Bucks last year in the first round.
Turner averaged 19 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game against the Bucks last year. He shot 48 percent from the field and 44 percent from three.
Those are the kinds of stats that Turner is going to need to put up again against the Bucks this year. They need him to stretch the defense.
Last year, Turner was the third-best player that the Pacers had in the playoffs. They need him to have a similar output if they want to make another deep postseason run.
