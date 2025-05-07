Pacers' Myles Turner Reacts to Tyrese Haliburton Pulling a LeBron James Type Game Winner
The Indiana Pacers sit with a 2-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers after an epic game-winner by Tyrese Haliburton in Game 2 of the second round.
Haliburton delivered one of the best and most clutch moments of his playoffs career, certainly in Pacers history. The 25-year-old made his mark in these playoffs and is now only two wins away from taking his team to yet another Eastern Conference Finals.
It won't be easy, but with a 2-0 series lead and heading back home for Games 3 and 4, it makes it a bit easier.
The game-winner was one that was heard around the sports world, but for Pacers star center Myles Turner, it reminded him of a game-winner he was part of back in 2018 that featured NBA legend and future Hall of Famer LeBron James.
Turner shared this sentiment on Tuesday night after the win.
"Damn This Hit Home… That’s So Real Same Spot And Everything," wrote Turner.
Turner is referring to James' game-winner in the 2018 first-round series between the Pacers and Cavaliers. In the third season of his career, Turner witnessed James hit a game-winner in front of the Cavaliers fans in Game 5 of that series to give them a 3-2 series lead.
Haliburton and James each hit their respective game-winners from nearly the same spot on the floor, using the same basket.
In that memorable performance, James erupted for 44 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, a steal, and a block while shooting 58 percent from the field in 2018.
Haliburton’s stat line didn’t mirror James’, but his impact was just as crucial. In Game 2, he finished with 19 points on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting, adding nine rebounds, four assists, and a block over 36 minutes.
Meanwhile, Turner bounced back in a big way. After a rough showing in the previous matchup, he paced the Pacers with 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting, along with eight rebounds, an assist, a steal, and five blocks — a well-rounded effort that proved pivotal in Indiana’s win.
