Pacers' Myles Turner Reacts to Tyrese Haliburton's Dad Being Allowed Back
The Indiana Pacers' run to the Eastern Conference Finals hasn't been without some fireworks.
Rick Carlisle's team beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs by a series score of 4-1. Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-winning shot with 1.3 seconds left to give the Pacers a 119-118 overtime victory.
It wasn't Haliburton who drew the biggest headlines that evening. Coincidentally enough, it was his father, John. The elder Haliburton had been a fixture at Indiana Pacers games throughout the season. He's quite boisterous in supporting his son — though he may have taken it a tad too far on this evening.
When the game ended, Haliburton's dad ran onto the court from his seat underneath one of the basket. As soon as the final buzzer sounded, the father of Indiana's stellar guard ran up to Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. He then proceeded to stand right in front of him from roughly five feet away, waiving a picture of Tyrese in Giannis' face.
This caused a major commotion where shoving between the teams took place. It took away from what was a stellar basketball game. In the process, Haliburton's decision to walk onto the court could've ended in a very bad situation. The Pacers took immediate action by suspending John Haliburton from being able to attend his son's games in person.
After eight games away from the action, Haliburton's father recently received permission to attend home games during this series.
Myles Turner was recently asked about the situation via the Indy Star involving his teammate's father and another player. While some players may have been critical of the parent in that regard, Turner decided to focus on the positives stemming from Haliburton's father being reinstated.
"I think a father-son relationship is special," Turner said. "I grew up in a house where my father was a big part of my life, and this is a very special moment — conference finals, and you potentially move on. So I’m glad that a father can see his son play."
The Pacers return to action for Game 4 in the Eastern Conference Finals versus the New York Knicks on Tuesday evening in Indianapolis.
