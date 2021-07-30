Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
Pacers' Nemesis Russell Westbrook Headed To Los Angeles In Wizards-Lakers Trade

Pacers' Nemesis Russell Westbrook Headed To Los Angeles In Wizards-Lakers Trade

UPDATE: the deal is done, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Russell Westbrook appears to be on his way out of the Eastern Conference in a potential trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Westbrook torched the Indiana Pacers all season long, and has the most triple-doubles against them out of any team.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
UPDATE: the deal is done, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Russell Westbrook appears to be on his way out of the Eastern Conference in a potential trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Westbrook torched the Indiana Pacers all season long, and has the most triple-doubles against them out of any team.

UPDATE: The deal is done according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (see Tweet below).

Russell Westbrook has torched the Indiana Pacers over the years, and especially this past season. 

Westbrook has more triple-doubles against the Pacers than any other team (see Tweet below from ESPN Stats & Info).

On the season, he averaged a mind blowing 27.3 points, 18.0 rebounds and 20.0 assists against the Pacers via (StatMuse).

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards are working on a deal that would send the 2017 MVP to Los Angeles (see Tweets below from Wojnarowski).

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16476742_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Draft: Pacers Draft Oregon's Chris Duarte With First Round Pick

USATSI_10807867_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Draft Report: Pacers And Bucks Make A Trade

USATSI_15929580_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers' Nemesis Russell Westbrook Headed To Los Angeles In Wizards-Lakers Trade

Myles Turner
News

Here's What Myles Turner Tweeted On Thursday

USATSI_15772617_168388303_lowres
News

Pistons Gain Ground on Pacers With Cade Cunningham Who Was Just Compared To Lakers' LeBron James

USATSI_15334935_168388303_lowres
News

Report: Lakers Offered Kyle Kuzma To The Pacers In Deal That Was Rejected

USATSI_16339663_168388303_lowres
News

The Pacers Should Trade For Hawks' Cam Reddish

USATSI_10837959_168388303_lowres
News

How To Watch The 2021 NBA Draft

USATSI_16407459_168388303_lowres
News

13th Is The Charm? Kobe Bryant, Devin Booker And Others Have Been Selected With The Pick The Pacers Have