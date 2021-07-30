Pacers' Nemesis Russell Westbrook Headed To Los Angeles In Wizards-Lakers Trade
UPDATE: the deal is done, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Russell Westbrook appears to be on his way out of the Eastern Conference in a potential trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Westbrook torched the Indiana Pacers all season long, and has the most triple-doubles against them out of any team.
UPDATE: The deal is done according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (see Tweet below).
Russell Westbrook has torched the Indiana Pacers over the years, and especially this past season.
Westbrook has more triple-doubles against the Pacers than any other team (see Tweet below from ESPN Stats & Info).
On the season, he averaged a mind blowing 27.3 points, 18.0 rebounds and 20.0 assists against the Pacers via (StatMuse).
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards are working on a deal that would send the 2017 MVP to Los Angeles (see Tweets below from Wojnarowski).
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.