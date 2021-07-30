Pacers' Nemesis Russell Westbrook Headed To Los Angeles In Wizards-Lakers Trade

UPDATE: the deal is done, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Russell Westbrook appears to be on his way out of the Eastern Conference in a potential trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Westbrook torched the Indiana Pacers all season long, and has the most triple-doubles against them out of any team.

UPDATE: The deal is done according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (see Tweet below).

Russell Westbrook has torched the Indiana Pacers over the years, and especially this past season.

Westbrook has more triple-doubles against the Pacers than any other team (see Tweet below from ESPN Stats & Info).

On the season, he averaged a mind blowing 27.3 points, 18.0 rebounds and 20.0 assists against the Pacers via (StatMuse).

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards are working on a deal that would send the 2017 MVP to Los Angeles (see Tweets below from Wojnarowski).

