Pacers' Nemesis Russell Westbrook Potentially Headed To Los Angeles In Wizards-Lakers Trade

Russell Westbrook appears to be on his way out of the Eastern Conference in a potential trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Westbrook torched the Indiana Pacers all season long, and has the most triple-doubles against them out of any team.

Russell Westbrook has torched the Indiana Pacers over the years, and especially this past season.

Westbrook has more triple-doubles against the Pacers than any other team (see Tweet below from ESPN Stats & Info).

On the season, he averaged a mind blowing 27.3 points, 18.0 rebounds and 20.0 assists against the Pacers via (StatMuse).

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards are working on a deal that would send the 2017 MVP to Los Angeles (see Tweets below from Wojnarowski).

