Pacers News: Center Myles Turner Out for Game Against Celtics
According to a report from Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star, Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has announced that center Myles Turner is going to be out for tonight's game against the Boston Celtics, the reigning NBA Champions.
According to the Pacers' injury report, Turner is suffering from a left ankle sprain. In the four games he has played this season, Turner has averaged 15 points, 6.3 combined rebounds, and two blocks per game.
Turner began his basketball career with the Texas Longhorns in 2014, averaging 10.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks across 34 games, seven of which he started. He was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year as well as third-team All-Big 12.
After his freshman season, Turner forewent his final three years of college eligibility and declared for the 2015 NBA Draft.
"The decision wasn't really that hard because I knew I would be picked pretty high, so I knew this was my opportunity to go," Turner said, per Dwain Price of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
He wasn't wrong. The Pacers selected Turner in the first round with the 11th overall pick. Other notable players selected in that draft include center Karl-Anthony Towns, point guard D'Angelo Russell, power forward/center Kristaps Porziņģis, and shooting guard Devin Booker.
In his first season, Turner averaged 10.3 points, 5.5 total rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game across 60 games. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team and went to the playoffs for the first time.
Turner remained a starter for all 81 games of the 2016-17 NBA season, averaging 14.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game.
A standout season for Turner came in 2018-19, when he led the league in blocks, averaging 2.7 per game across 74 games. He also averaged 13.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and a career-high 1.6 assist per game.
Turner led the NBA in blocks again in the 2020-2021 season, averaging 3.4 blocks across 47 games. He also averaged 12.6 points 6.5 rebounds, and one assist per game.
Last season, Turner was integral in leading the Pacers to the playoffs, averaging 17.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. He would remain this standard of excellence in the playoffs, averaging 17 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. Unfortunately, the Pacers would lose to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
In his regular season career, Turner has averaged 13.9 points, 6.8 total rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game.
