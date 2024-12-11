Pacers News: Indiana in Strong Contention for Defensive Maestro
The Indiana Pacers are having a sluggish start to the season. The team currently sits five games below .500 and looks far away from the team we all watched last season.
The Pacers need a lot of help and upgrades in their roster, and a trade could be the only way to go. Indiana needs to shore up its defense, and this player could be a perfect fit to fix its struggles.
Indiana is on a short list of favorites to acquire New Orleans Pelicans defensive maestro Herb Jones.
According to Bovada Official, the Pacers have the eight best odds of acquiring Jones in a potential trade.
The Pacers have +12000 odds to acquire Jones in a potential trade.
The seven teams in front of the Pacers are the Los Angeles Clippers (+650), Oklahoma City Thunder (+600), Los Angeles Lakers (+600), Houston Rockets (+600), Milwaukee Bucks (+450), Memphis Grizzlies (+400), and the Dallas Mavericks, who have the best odds at +350.
The Pacers desperately need to shore up their defense, as they are at the bottom in almost every defensive category. They are ranked 26th in opponent points per game, 25th in opponent points in the paint per game, 19th in open total rebound per game, and 14th in steals per game.
Jones would tremendously help the Pacers on that end of the floor, and his resume speaks for itself. Jones is in his fourth season in the league and was named to the 2022 NBA All-Rookie Second Team and named to NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2024.
The Pelicans selected Jones in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft out of Alabama. His time in Alabama was one to remember as he was named 2021 SEC Player of the Year, First-Team All-SEC in 2021, two-time SEC All-Defensive Team, and 2021 SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
Jones is only 26 years old but has struggled with injuries this season. He has only played in seven games this season, averaging 10.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.9 blocks in 31.3 minutes of action. He is shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from beyond the arc.
Nonetheless, Jones' ability on defense and his ability to score when called upon on the offensive end are unquestionable. The Pelicans have a 5-20 record and could be sellers at the trade deadline if they continue on this track.
More Pacers: Pacers News: Trade Proposal Links Indiana to Highly Sought-After Center