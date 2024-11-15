Pacers News: New Prediction Gives Indiana Surprising NBA Cup Odds
The Indiana Pacers will be taking on the Miami Heat to open up their group stage of the new NBA Cup this season. The Pacers lost in the championship game to the Los Angeles Lakers last year and will be looking to get themselves back to Las Vegas to win it all.
Indiana will be hosting the Heat for the opening game, giving themselves a strong chance to start well. Miami has been dealing with some big injuries to their core players of late, potentially opening the door for Indiana to take advantage.
Despite being the runner-up from last year, Indiana was given the 14th-best odds to win the NBA Cup this year. According to FanDuel, the Pacers' odds are at +3100 to take home the prize.
Like last season, the team that wins the NBA Cup takes home a $500,000 prize for each individual player. This type of money can change the trajectory of someone's life, especially for those players on rosters who aren't making a high amount.
The drive to win the NBA Cup was there last season, with players all around the NBA bringing the intensity. It gave regular-season games a playoff feeling and made for some great entertainment.
But this could be exactly what the Pacers need as they've started the new year off a little slow. Despite reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season, Indiana has come out of the gates with a record of 5-6.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle opened up about the tough stretch Indiana has gone through to open the year.
"We've got to fight and claw for everything at this point in the season," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said. "These first 10 or 12 games are as tough as anybody's schedule in the league and so we've got to make it about the collective group, and who we are and what we're trying to stand for."
They have been fairly inconsistent on both ends of the floor and it's hurt them. Additionally, star point guard Tyrese Haliburton has struggled heavily to open the year.
He is the engine that makes the Pacers go and his issues have bled into the rest of the team. But this NBA Cup could be what they need to bring the intensity.
If they can channel the energy from last season, Indiana could put themselves back into a great spot to potentially win the tournament.
