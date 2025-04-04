Pacers News: Playoff Spot Clinched, Tyrese Haliburton Name Dropped, More
The Indiana Pacers continue their winning ways with a 119-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets. However, the most important game for the organization was actually in a completely different matchup.
The Portland Trail Blazers surprisingly came out on top 127-113 over the Atlanta Hawks. Because of that, the Pacers have officially secured a spot in the NBA Playoffs.
Currently ranked in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, Indiana is most likely to face either the Detroit Pistons or the Milwaukee Bucks. Both incredibly physical teams, the Pacers will still have to play at their best to come out on top.
Additionally, star point guard Tyrese Haliburton has been name dropped by rapper Rob49 in his song "WTHELLY." Naturally, Haliburton was excited by this news, saying that it was fire.
This season, Haliburton has averaged 18.7 points, 9.2 assists, 3.5 total rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 69 games.
