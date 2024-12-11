Pacers News: Price Set for $27.9 Million Duo Trade Targets
Currently, the Indiana Pacers are tied for ninth place in the Eastern Conference alongside the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons with a 10-15 record.
This is far off from what fans were expecting given the Pacers' surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season.
Needless to say, Indiana is going to need some help if they want to reach the same heights as last year.
One of the options the Pacers is reportedly looking at is a trade with the Brooklyn Nets for guard Dennis Schröder and forward Dorian Finney-Smith.
Both players are longtime NBA veterans who have proven to be consistent throughout their careers.
Schröder has played in the league for 12 years for seven different teams often proving to be one of the best point guards off the bench. Between the Toronto Raptors and Nets last season, Schröder averaged 14 points, 6.1 assists, three rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game.
This year, Schröder especially made a name for himself in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he was named to the FIBA Olympics All-Star Five team alongside Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Victor Wembenyama, and Nikola Jokić.
Finney-Smith spent a majority of his year with the Dallas Mavericks before being traded to Brooklyn. In his first full season with the team, Finney-Smith averaged 8.5 points, 4.7 total rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.8 steals per game.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Nets have set a price for the two talented players.
"As the Nets seek first-round draft capital for Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Schröder, don’t be surprised to see both veterans packaged together to achieve their goal," Sidery said. "Finney-Smith and Schröder combine to make $27.9 million, an attainable figure for various contending teams."
Currently, Schröder is averaging 18.6 points, 6.5 assists, three total rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. Meanwhile, Finney-Smith is averaging 10.6 points, 4.3 total rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.9 steals per game.
Schröder and Finney-Smith could provide another layer of necessary defensive depth on the perimeter. On top of that, they could fit easily onto the Pacers' roster.
Right now, the key pieces of Indiana are Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, Bennedict Mathurin, and Myles Turner.
Schröder could easily fit in as a guard alongside Haliburton, providing more defensive support alongside a great offensive presence. While it would unfortunately move Andrew Nembhard to a bench role, it would be for the overall benefit of the team.
Even though it's unlikely to see Finney-Smith takes a starting position from Siakam or Mathurin, he could serve as an excellent defensive back-up if needed. Additionally, if Turner is hurt again, it would be easier to shift Siakam into the center position and have Finney-Smith take on power forward.
While this trade wouldn't solve all of Indiana's problems, it could be a great way to build depth onto this team for the future.
More Pacers: Indiana in Strong Contention for Defensive Maestro