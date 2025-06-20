Pacers News: Rick Carlisle Has Simple Message on How Indiana Can Win It All
The Indiana Pacers have focused on not getting too high or too low throughout the entire playoffs. They have stressed the importance of staying even keel.
That message comes from head coach Rick Carlisle, and it trickles down to everyone in the locker room. He has done a phenomenal job getting this team to this point.
After the Pacers dismantled the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night in Game 6, they have forced a Game 7 on Sunday. Carlisle deserves a lot of credit for the adjustments he's made to get it to this point.
Knowing that there is just one game left to determine the NBA champion, Carlisle had a very simple message on how the Pacers are able to win the title.
"One game. This is what it's all about," Carlisle said.
Indiana has a very tough game in front of them. They were clearly boosted by what might have been the loudest crowd in the history of the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.
Now, Oklahoma City will have that same kind of crowd for Game 7. The Pacers will have to deal with an extremely loud crowd that will be looking for any excuse to explode with joy.
Carlisle has a wealth of experience in the NBA. If anyone can help prepare a young team for the pressures of a Game 7 on the road, it's him. He will have his guys ready to go.
Tyrese Haliburton's health will also be a big storyline ahead of Sunday. He only had to play 23 minutes in this game, mostly in the first half. He is going to get a ton of rest before Game 7.
With it being just one game for all the marbles, both teams are going to play as hard as they can to win the championship. Haliburton will certainly play through his injury the best that he can.
Pascal Siakam will have to be the best player on the court in order for Indiana to win Game 7. Carlisle will make sure that he puts him in the best spot possible to do just that.
