Pacers News: Shocking Recent History Favors Indiana Heading Into Thunder Showdown
The Indiana Pacers have been playing some of the best ball in the NBA recently. They have won five straight and six of their last seven games. Their defense has been the primary reason for that. Their defensive rating is the seventh-best in the league over the last seven games.
Indiana also went 3-0 on their recent road trip with wins over the Suns, Kings, and Warriors. Now, they return home to play the Oklahoma City Thunder before traveling to take on the Boston Celtics tomorrow. It is part of a brutal schedule that sees the Pacers play six teams over .500 in a seven-game span.
The Pacers will be playing the Thunder on Thursday, who are the best team in the Western Conference. Surprisingly, Oklahoma City hasn't played very well against the Pacers in the last few years. In fact, there is a surprising stat that showed up on social media.
Oklahoma City being 2-8 in the SGA era is very surprising, considering how well he has played since being traded to the Thunder back in the 2019-20 season. Indiana has owned the Thunder over the last four years and they are hoping that continues again on Thursday night.
In addition to the defense that has improved over the last few games, Tyrese Haliburton is playing better as well. While he isn't putting up crazy numbers like he did early last season, he has been solid over the last ten or so games. He's averaging 18.3 points, nine assists, and 3.7 rebounds. He's also shooting 48 percent from the field and 38 percent from three.
Haliburton is the player that drives the Pacers just like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drives the Thunder. He is the one who sets the tempo as well. If he plays fast, the rest of the team runs up the court with him to score in transition. That's something that has happened a lot more recently.
It isn't just Haliburton who has played well, either. Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner, and Obi Toppin have all been great in the last seven games. The whole team has stepped up with their individual efforts, and that has led to greater success for the team as a whole.
If the Pacers beat the Thunder, they would increase that streak against them to a 9-2 record over the last 11 games.
