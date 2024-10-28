Pacers News: Tyrese Haliburton Gets Honest About Shooting Woes
The Indiana Pacers have started the new year with a record of 1-2 after dropping Sunday's game to the Philadelphia 76ers. It hasn't been pretty for Indiana so far and they have performed rather poorly.
One of the biggest reasons for this has been the play of star guard Tyrese Haliburton to start. He has struggled with his shot, including going scoreless in the Pacers' second game of the season.
Haliburton is the engine that makes the Pacers go so when he struggles, the entire team goes with him. While they do have other talented players on the roster, the Pacers aren't good enough to consistently overcome bad outings from their star.
The young guard knows he has struggled to open the year and got honest about his performances, saying he hasn't felt like himself to start.
"It doesn't feel good," Haliburton said. "Same thing after the Knicks game (when he went scoreless). At the moment, it sucks. God willing, I'm sure the sun will come up tomorrow. We have another game tomorrow. Seventy-nine more. It sucks and to act like I'm not going to replay it for the rest of the evening is probably not true. But like I said, 79 more. The sun is going to come up tomorrow and we're gonna get another chance to compete. That's the beautiful part about it."
Through three games, Haliburton is averaging just 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. It's a far-cry from what we have been used to with him so if Indiana wants to turn things around, he will need to be the catalyst.
The Pacers reached the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago, in large part due to the play of Haliburton leading the charge. If he can get back to being himself, Indiana could be players in the East once again.
Head coach Rick Carlisle also weighed in on the struggles of his team. He wants to see more urgency from his guys before the season slips away from them.
"We're working through things," Carlisle said. "We want to play faster with more aggression, more speed, urgency. So far, we've had some challenges and we have to continue to work through them."
Indiana will get another chance to show who they are when they take on the Orlando Magic on the road Monday night.
More Pacers: Could Pacers Trade Bennedict Mathurin to Western Conference Power?