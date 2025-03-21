Pacers News: Tyrese Haliburton Injury Status, Nightmare Playoff Matchups, More
After the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Golden State Warriors, the Indiana Pacers have now moved into fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Hopefully, they'll be able to maintain that position when they face the Brooklyn Nets.
However, it looks like they'll be playing without star player Tyrese Haliburton due to him suffering from sore back issues. This season, he has averaged 18.5 points, nine assists, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.
Still, it seems safe to say that the Pacers will be finding their way into the playoffs. If they did, there are a few teams that would be absolute nightmares for Indiana, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, the New York Knicks, and the Boston Celtics.
That being said, the Pacers have proven that they can handle adversity before, making it to the Eastern Conference finals last year. Time will tell if they find the same success again this season.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Indiana Pacers:
