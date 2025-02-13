Pacers News: Tyrese Haliburton Pays Tribute to Legend, Wizards Injuries, More
Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton has paid tribute to a basketball legend by showing up to their game against the Washington Wizards while wearing a Pacers jersey with Ann Meyers' number on it.
Meyers is a legendary basketball player and the first woman to ever sign a contract with an NBA team. In 1979, she signed a $50,000 no-cut contract with the Pacers. She soon became a color commentator for the team.
Speaking of the Wizards, it seems that two newly acquired players will be missing for their match up against Indiana: Marcus Smart and Khris Middleton.
Smart has been out since he was traded and is expected to debut after the All-Star break. This season he has averaged 8.7 points, 3.7 assists, 2.3 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game.
Middleton is out due to an ankle injury. This season, he has averaged 12.6 points, 4.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game.
