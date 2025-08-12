Pacers News: Tyrese Haliburton Provides Major Achilles Injury Update
Two-time All-NBA Third Team Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton has made a major reveal about his recovery from a devastating Achilles tendon tear suffered in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals in late June. Needless to say, Indiana didn't survive that contest without its best player healthy, although the Pacers did put up a valiant fight for a while, until the Oklahoma City Thunder pulled away in the second half.
The 6-foot-5 Iowa State product, 25, has already been ruled for the balance of the forthcoming 2025-26 season as he recuperates from one fo the most devastating injuries possible in the NBA.
Few players have managed to fully regain their past form upon returning from the ailment, although 15-time All-Star Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant did manage to achieve exactly such a feat after sitting out the entire 2019-20 season when he, too, tore his Achilles while playing through a calf injury (Haliburton's exact situation) during the 2019 Finals against now-Pacers All-Star Pascal Siakam's last team, the Toronto Raptors.
Now, three All-Stars will test their lucky recovering from Achilles tears. In addition to Haliburton, Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum and now-Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard also tore those tendons during the playoffs.
More news: Former Pacers Guard Takes Major Shot at 2025 Squad — ‘One of the Worst Finals Teams in NBA History’
Haliburton, at least, managed to give his fans some hope this weekend, when he supplied an update on his own recovery.
During a sprawling, nearly three-hour conversation on the "Self Made Sessions" podcast, Haliburton provided a progress report on his Achilles.
“I’m like a week away from being able to walk without any crutches or scooter,” Haliburton revealed.
Progress is progress, and that's pretty exciting news. Haliburton was last seen publicly on crutches at "WWE SummerSlam" in Meadowlands, New Jersey, where he lended a crutch to John Cena for his title fight against Cody Rhodes.
More news: Pacers Forward Already Trash Talking Rookie Top Pick
Across 73 healthy regular season bouts for Indiana last season, Haliburton averaged 18.6 points on .473/.388/.851 shooting splits, 9.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks a night. He also notched averages of 17.3 points while slashing .463/.340/.828 shooting splits, 8.6 dimes, 5.3 boards, 1.3 swipes and 0.7 rejections a night in 23 playoff games during Indiana's run to the Finals.
Latest Pacers News:
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.