Pacers News: Tyrese Haliburton’s Fiancee Has 3-Word Response to His $3 Million Donation
The Indiana Pacers go as far as Tyrese Haliburton takes them. As much as this team is built around the collective effort of everyone on the roster, Haliburton is the best player.
He played like a superstar as the team made the NBA Finals this past season. Unfortunately, he will miss all of next season because of a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in Game 7.
That hasn't stopped Haliburton from being the same kind of person that he has always been. He's a joyous guy who loves making people happy. He did that in a big way recently.
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton makes a massive donation to his high school
Haliburton made a $3 million donation to his old high school recently, which is a massive gift. He was very generous to the place that he claims made him who he is.
Haliburton's fiancée had a very simple response to his generous gift to the school. She posted on Instagram, simply writing "That's my baby."
After signing a five-year deal worth $260 million that kicked in last season, Haliburton wants to be able to do good with the money that he is earning. This is one of the ways he can make an impact on others.
Haliburton tore his Achilles tendon as late in the season as he possibly could, so he will be out all of next year. He will have plenty of time to keep doing good in the community back in his hometown, as well as in Indianapolis.
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton will still be a big part of the team and the community next season
Despite the fact that he won't be on the court next season, Haliburton is still going to be very involved with the franchise and the city. He's too important a player and a person to just go into hiding.
Haliburton is going to be an extra coach on the sidelines and an extra scout for Kevin Pritchard. He's hoping they can have a large amount of success without him so they can be even better when he returns.
Last season, Haliburton averaged 18.6 points. 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game.
