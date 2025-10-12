All Pacers

Pacers Notes: 2 Guards Suffer Injuries, TJ McConnel to Miss Significant Time, Veteran Cut

Nelson Espinal

Sep 29, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

During Saturday's preseason Finals rematch against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers guards Johnny Furphy and Quenton Jackson each left the eventual win with an injury.

The Indiana Pacers will already be without Tyrese Haliburton for the season, and now, they could end up missing two young, promising guards as well.

Additionally, T.J. McConnell will reportedly miss at least the first 10 games of the season. Their guard rotation will take another hit, making playing like Ben Sheppard available.

Finally, the Pacers waived guard Delon Wright in a move to sign Cam Payne, a microwave scorer who could help with the string of guard injuries.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):

Another Young Pacers Guard Leaves Thunder Preseason Game with New Injury

Pacers Guard Exits Finals Rematch vs Thunder with New Injury

Rick Carlisle Has Concerning Injury Update for Pacers Guard

Pacers Forward Sends Clear Message to Doubters Ahead of New Season

Pacers Lose Key Member of Their Rotation After Just One Preseason Game

Pacers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News