Pacers Notes: 2 Guards Suffer Injuries, TJ McConnel to Miss Significant Time, Veteran Cut
During Saturday's preseason Finals rematch against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers guards Johnny Furphy and Quenton Jackson each left the eventual win with an injury.
The Indiana Pacers will already be without Tyrese Haliburton for the season, and now, they could end up missing two young, promising guards as well.
Additionally, T.J. McConnell will reportedly miss at least the first 10 games of the season. Their guard rotation will take another hit, making playing like Ben Sheppard available.
Finally, the Pacers waived guard Delon Wright in a move to sign Cam Payne, a microwave scorer who could help with the string of guard injuries.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):
