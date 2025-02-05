Pacers Notes: Andrew Nembhard Honored, Potential Obi Toppin Trade, More
The Indiana Pacers had a great January, going 27-21 and establishing themselves as the fourth best team in the Eastern Conference.
Credit goes to the entire team, but Andrew Nembhard received special honors from the NBA as Defensive Player of the Month. This season, Nembhard has averaged 10.9 points, 5.3 assists, 3.4 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game across 32 games.
That being said, with stars like guard Tyrese Haliburton and center Myles Turner, forward Obi Toppin may find himself on a different team when the trade deadline arrives on Feb. 6. This season, Toppin has averaged 10.1 points, four total rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.7 steals per game off the bench.
