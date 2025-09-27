All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Andrew Nembhard Trade Idea, Pacers Predicted to Disappoint, More

May 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and guard Andrew Nembhard (2) speak in the second quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals against the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets lost point guard Fred VanVleet to a torn ACL earlier this week, and Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard has been linked to the contenders.

Brad Botkin of CBS Sports believes the Rockets should look to grab the young guard in VanVleet's absence.

"This would be another home run for the Rockets and the Pacers are basically punting on this season anyway without Tyrese Haliburton," he said. "Nembhard wouldn't come cheap. Indiana loves him, and rightfully so. He's in their plans well beyond this season because he's awesome."

John Hollinger of The Athletic also believes the Pacers will underperform without Haliburton, expecting the team to win less than 39 games.

"Indiana won 50 games last season and came on like gangbusters at the end, but the uncompensated loss of two of the three best players from last year’s NBA finalists likely relegates Indiana to a much lower place in the standings."

