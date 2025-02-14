Pacers Notes: Bennedict Mathurin Benched, Shaq Calls Out Tyrese Haliburton, More
Indiana Pacers fans were surprised to see guard Bennedict Mathurin coming off the bench in their game against the Utah Jazz. Despite this, the talented player recorded 28 points, five total rebounds, and four assists.
Even though he was moved to the bench, Mathurin seemed alright, saying that he had no ego and that he wanted to do whatever it takes for his team to win.
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle also commented on the surprise benching, saying that it creates a better balance for the team overall.
Additionally, NBA legend and commentator Shaquille O'Neal has called out Indiana star Tyrese Haliburton after the team barely beat the Jazz, the worst team in the NBA, in overtime.
