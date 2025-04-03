Pacers Notes: Bennedict Mathurin Injury Status, Myles Turner Upgraded, More
The Indiana Pacers are officially going to the NBA Playoffs. Boasting a 45-31 record, Indiana is currently sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference and have won eight of their last 10 games. To make things even better, center Myles Turner has returned from injury.
Turner had been day-to-day with an illness that kept him out of the Sacramento Kings game. Fortunately, he was able to play against the Charlotte Hornets, recording 15 points, nine rebounds, and two assists. This season, he has averaged 15.4 points, 6.6 total rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.9 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game.
Unfortunately, the same couldn't be said for guard Bennedict Mathurin, who has been missing since March 27 with calf issues. He is an integral part of this team, having averaged 16.1 points, 5.4 total rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 0.6 steals per game this season.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Indiana Pacers:
Myles Turner Injury Status for Pacers vs. Hornets
Bennedict Mathurin Injury Status for Pacers vs. Hornets
Pacers Could Land $51M Forward in New Blockbuster Trade Proposal
Former WNBA Star Candace Parker Defends Pacers’ Contender Status