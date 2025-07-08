All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Big Man Signing, Major Trades Announced, Tyrese Haliburton Status For 2025 Revealed

Nelson Espinal

Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) comes off the floor past head coach Rick Carlisle in the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) comes off the floor past head coach Rick Carlisle in the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
The Indiana Pacers made a big move during free agency after losing center Myles Turner, netting Memphis Grizzlies center Jay Huff via trade.

Turner walked away from the Pacers to join the Milwaukee Bucks. He signed a four-year contract worth $107 million that included a 15% trade kicker.

They weren't done there, though.

On Monday, the Pacers also signed former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to a two-year deal, continuing to shore up the front court.

They also finalized all their trades now that the moratorium period concluded.

In other news, team president of basketball operations provided a major update on star Tyrese Haliburton's injury and confirmed that he will miss the entire upcoming season as he recovers from an Achilles tear.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):

