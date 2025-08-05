All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Blockbuster $189 Million Trade Proposal, Coach Could Leave Indy, Tyrese Haliburton Update

Nelson Espinal

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle looks on during the second half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle looks on during the second half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers got an update regarding the condition of star Tyrese Haliburton, who appeared at WWE Summer Slam with crutches.

While there was no specific information provided regarding his condition, seeing him move around in any capacity is a welcome development.

Also, he appeared to enjoy himself at the wrestling event, which is a good sign for his spirits, considering how devastating the injury was.

In other news, the Pacers could be on the verge of losing a member of the coaching staff after the team's magical run.

Finally, an Indiana All-Star added in a massive trade proposal that would change the entire shape of the Pacers' roster.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Indiana Pacers news:

Pacers Tweets of the Day:

