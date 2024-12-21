All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Blockbuster Trade Idea, Haliburton Fires Back, Indiana Regains 'Edge'

Matt Levine

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Pacers picked up a massive win over the Phoenix Suns recently and it helped extend their winning streak. After the win, star guard Tyrese Haliburton fired back at any doubters of the team.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle also explained how the team got their "edge" back after the win. Indiana also landed some big-time players in a few trade proposals.

The Pacers have a lot of work to do before they can be fully taken seriously in the Eastern Conference. But the recent play has been promising for this time.

Here are some stories regarding the Pacers that you may have missed:

Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Pacers Land Sharpshooting Star Wing

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Slams Doubters Following Big Win Over Suns

Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Reveals How Indiana Regained It's 'Edge'

Rick Carlisle Admits Pacers 'Caught a Break' in Massive Win Over Suns

Pacers Select Duke Sharpshooter in NBA 2025 NBA Mock Draft

Wild Trade Proposal Sends Pacers $39M Star Guard

Pacers Rival Looking to Trade Star Center, Could Indiana Get Involved?

Pacers Select Star International Big Man in Latest NBA Mock Draft

Published
Matt Levine
MATT LEVINE

Matt earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Management from Louisiana State University in 2021. He was born and raised in the Los Angeles area, covering all Southern California sports in his career.

Home/News