Pacers Notes: Blockbuster Trade Proposal, Rick Carlisle Hypes Up Guard, Celtics Upset
After a season mostly defined by disappointment, things seem to be turning around for the Indiana Pacers.
Not only did they score a major upset over the Boston Celtics, star point guard Tyrese Haliburton also stepped up to play with 31 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and one steal.
Needless to say, things are looking up for Indiana as they head into what may be the toughest games in their schedule to date.
Here are some stories that you may have missed and can help you catch up on everything about the Pacers:
Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Pacers Bring in $186M All-Star Big
Rick Carlisle Reveals 'Quietly' Elite Player Pacers Have Besides Tyrese Haliburton
Pacers Accomplish Wild Feat Following Upset Win Over Celtics
Pacers' Myles Turner Breaks Down Tyrese Haliburton 'Mindset Shift' That Led to Big Win
Injured Pacers Center Shares First Hand Look at Long Recovery Process
Pacers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands All Star From East Rival