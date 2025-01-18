Pacers Notes: Cam Johnson Rumors, Massive Trade Idea, Pascal Siakam Tribute to Team
With the trade deadline looming closer and closer, an Indiana Pacers insider has made a case for the team trading for Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson, who is averaging 19.6 points, 4.2 total rebounds, three assists, and 0.8 steals per game across 33 games this season.
Meanwhile, a $9 million shooting guard has been named as a likely trade target for Indiana as well as a star center from and Eastern Conference rival. However, it could come at the cost of some fan-favorite players.
Finally, power forward Pascal Siakam has paid an emotional tribute to the Pacers on the anniversary of him being traded to Indiana by the Toronto Raptors. Needless to say, it really feels like he has found a team he can call home.
