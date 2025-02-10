Pacers Notes: Carlisle Reveals Big Problem With Indiana, Reaves Makes History, More
The Indiana Pacers were surprisingly beaten by the Los Angeles Lakers 124-117 when the Lakers were missing LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
This was largely because guard Austin Reaves had an incredible game, recording 45 points, seven assists, seven total rebounds, and three steals. In fact, this makes him the youngest Lakers player since Kobe Bryant to record at least 40 points, five rebounds, and five assists.
This season, Reaves is averaging 19.1 points, 6.1 assists, 4.3 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game across 45 games, all of which he has started.
This game has been eye-opening for the Pacers. In fact, Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle said that it made him realize that the team needs to "look in the mirror and reconsider everything."
