Pacers Notes: Coach Reveals Major Lineup Decision, Indiana Gap Year Strategy, More

The Indiana Pacers are preparing for a season full of questions, especially with star Tyrese Haliburton set to miss the season.
Indiana will be without their engine on offense who makes the entire team click and their style of play. Haliburton leaves behind a massive ball-handling vacuum that will need to be filled by a playmaker.
While coming on Caitlin Cooper's podcast, head coach Rick Carlisle revealed that Andrew Nembhard will move over to point guard in Haliburton's absence, and there will be a new player at the shooting guard spot.
The Pacers' approach to the upcoming season has received mixed reviews from NBA experts. Some believe it is smart to stand still and wait for their star to get healthy before making additional moves.
Others believe the "gap year" approach is not the right way to approach the coming season.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Indiana Pacers news:
Pacers’ Rick Carlisle Reveals Who Will Start at Shooting Guard This Season
Pacers Called Out for 'Gap Year' Strategy
