Pacers Notes: Extension Announced, Tyrese Haliburton Sends Message, Rick Carlisle Talks Myles Turner
The Indiana Pacers started their day by agreeing to a long-term contract extension with head coach Rick Carlisle. After taking his squad all the way to the Finals last season, Carlisle became tied with Hall of Famer K.C. Jones with the 10th most playoff wins in NBA history.
Additionally, Tyrese Haliburton — a key reason as to why the Pacers made the illustrious run that they did — posted a simple message on social media. The superstar is on a long road to getting back to the hardwood after a devastating Achilles tear during Game 7.
Finally, the newly extended Carlisle talked candidly about recently departed center Myles Turner. The head coach was just as surprised as anyone when he found out his big man would be signing with the bitter rival Milwaukee Bucks.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):
Pacers, Rick Carlisle Agree to Long-Term Contract Extension
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Posts Simple Message on Social Media
Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle Gets Candid About Myles Turner's Free Agent Departure
Pacers News: Trainer Reveals Why Tyrese Haliburton, Young Stars Are Suffering Achilles Tears
Pacers’ Rick Carlisle Says Bennedict Mathurin Will Have to Improve One Key Part of Game
Pacers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI