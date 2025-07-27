Pacers Notes: Forward Could Suddenly Retire, Major Tyrese Haliburton Announcement, Free Agent Signing Discussed
The Indiana Pacers have had a rough go of it since June 22.
In that Game 7 NBA Finals contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder, two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton changed Indiana's fortunes for both the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons when he tore his Achilles tendon.
A devastating, potentially career-altering ailment to Indiana's best player essentially doomed the club to a loss, although the Pacers put up a valiant fight in the second quarter before their offense fully devolved sans their lead floor general.
The Haliburton injury had a ripple effect on the rest of the roster this summer. 3-and-D starting center Myles Turner departed in free agency to join the Central Division rival Indiana has vanquished in each of the last two seasons, the Milwaukee Bucks, on a four-season, $108.9 million contract. The team opted to fill his vacancy piecemeal, ahead of what will almost certainly be a massive step back for 2025-26.
Indiana general manager Chad Buchanan revealed that Indiana earned a $14.1 million disabled player exception for Haliburton, who's already been ruled out for the entire season. But will the team actually use that DPE on a player?
