Pacers Notes: Forward Could Suddenly Retire, Major Tyrese Haliburton Announcement, Free Agent Signing Discussed

The latest news and notes out of Indiana.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA: Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers have had a rough go of it since June 22.

In that Game 7 NBA Finals contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder, two-time All-NBA point guard Tyrese Haliburton changed Indiana's fortunes for both the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons when he tore his Achilles tendon.

A devastating, potentially career-altering ailment to Indiana's best player essentially doomed the club to a loss, although the Pacers put up a valiant fight in the second quarter before their offense fully devolved sans their lead floor general.

The Haliburton injury had a ripple effect on the rest of the roster this summer. 3-and-D starting center Myles Turner departed in free agency to join the Central Division rival Indiana has vanquished in each of the last two seasons, the Milwaukee Bucks, on a four-season, $108.9 million contract. The team opted to fill his vacancy piecemeal, ahead of what will almost certainly be a massive step back for 2025-26.

Indiana general manager Chad Buchanan revealed that Indiana earned a $14.1 million disabled player exception for Haliburton, who's already been ruled out for the entire season. But will the team actually use that DPE on a player?

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Indiana Pacers news:

Published
