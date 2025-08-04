Pacers Notes: Free Agent Reps Tyrese Haliburton, Major Injury Update, Ex-Pacer Joins West Squad
Point guard Josh Giddey, who may be the best remaining free agent on the market, posted a picture on his Instagram story with Tyrese Haliburton's signature shoes and captioned it with the eyes emoji.
Giddey is a restricted free agent, and could fill the hole Haliburton left on the roster when he went down with an Achilles injury in the NBA Finals.
Another Pacer who suffered an unfortunate Achilles injury last season is Isaiah Jackson, though he is progressing well towards recovery.
“It’s going along real well. I think I’m probably like 80 to 90 percent to being back," Jackson said. "I should be back by training camp. That’s the plan. That’s what we’re on the trajectory of right now. So [I’m] just looking forward to being back with these guys and playing again.”
Former Pacer Tristen Newton picked up a two-way qualifying offer to rejoin the Minnesota Timberwolves next season. The Pacers waived him last season, and he joined the Timberwolves two days later.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Indiana Pacers news:
Former Pacers Guard Signs with West Powerhouse
Former Pacers Forward Has 7-Word Response to Viral 50-Point Game
Pacers Veteran Responds to Surprising New Contract with Indiana
Pacers Star Provides Surprise Update on Achilles Recovery Timeline
Best Remaining Free Agent Reps Pacers Star in Cryptic Social Media Post
Pacers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.