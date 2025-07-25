All Pacers

Pacers Notes: GM Reveals Trade Plans, Makes Major Prediction, Tyrese Haliburton New Role

Aaron Coloma

Jan 16, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (right) cheers from the bench in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Haliburton did not play due to an injury. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Jan 16, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (right) cheers from the bench in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Haliburton did not play due to an injury. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Indiana Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan revealed the clubs trade plans for the remainder of the offseason, saying the team would be 'aggressive'.

The Pacers have made just one trade in a relatively quiet offseason, acquiring center Jay Huff from the Memphis Grizzlies. Buchanan also added the Pacers won't make a trade just to make a trade, as they are only looking for ways to make the team better.

In other news, Buchanan thinks guard Andrew Nembhard will take the biggest step in guard Tyrese Haliburton's absence, and believes he is ready for the challenge and has the confidence to pull it off.

Speaking of Haliburton's injury, Buchanan believes the injured star will serve an important role in the team despite missing all of next season.

"You'll see him out, we'll probably lean on him doing some scouting next year for us to have him help with trades," Buchanan said. "He's very intelligent when it comes to the NBA and the Draft."

