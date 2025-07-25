Pacers Notes: GM Reveals Trade Plans, Makes Major Prediction, Tyrese Haliburton New Role
Indiana Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan revealed the clubs trade plans for the remainder of the offseason, saying the team would be 'aggressive'.
The Pacers have made just one trade in a relatively quiet offseason, acquiring center Jay Huff from the Memphis Grizzlies. Buchanan also added the Pacers won't make a trade just to make a trade, as they are only looking for ways to make the team better.
In other news, Buchanan thinks guard Andrew Nembhard will take the biggest step in guard Tyrese Haliburton's absence, and believes he is ready for the challenge and has the confidence to pull it off.
Speaking of Haliburton's injury, Buchanan believes the injured star will serve an important role in the team despite missing all of next season.
"You'll see him out, we'll probably lean on him doing some scouting next year for us to have him help with trades," Buchanan said. "He's very intelligent when it comes to the NBA and the Draft."
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):
Former Pacers HC Larry Bird Believes Injury Ruined Career of Potential Superstar Pacer
Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton to Serve Surprising New Role This Year
GM Predicts Pacers Player Who'll Take Biggest Step Forward Next Year
Pacers GM Reveals Team’s Trade Plans for Remainder of Offseason
Pacers Fan Favorite Shuts Down Doubters: 'We're Actually Not Done'
Pacers GM Reveals How Team Will Replace Tyrese Haliburton This Season
Pacers Fan Favorite Guard Breaks Silence on Devastating NBA Finals Loss
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Opens Up About Moment He Tore Achilles in Finals
Pacers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.