Pacers Notes: GM Talks Haliburton Offensive Game, Mock Draft Lands Star Wing, More
The Indiana Pacers are in the midst of a three-game winning streak, but their general manager recently discussed what their star player struggles with in his game.
Tyrese Haliburton has had a frustrating offensive showcase this season, but GM Chad Buchanan honestly broke down what Haliburton can do to improve, and how another key Pacer might be able to unlock more from his teammate.
Looking to the future, a mock draft sees Indiana landing a multi-dimensional forward who can be a defensive anchor for the Pacers. Knowing that they are still contenders, it would likely be a player deeper in the first round, but ESPN ranks this standout as the No. 35 player in their Top 100 list.
His NBA comparison is De'Andre Hunter as he has a great midrange and three-point game as well as his defensive capabilities. He seems like an instant difference maker for the Pacers with their current roster.
Here are some stories about the Indiana Pacers that will help you get all caught up.
