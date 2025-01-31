Pacers Notes: Haliburton Snubbed From All-Star Team, Mathurin Trade Rumors, More
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is one of the best point guards in the NBA, averaging 18.3 points, 8.6 assists, 3.6 total rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game. Despite this, Haliburton has been snubbed from the Eastern Conference NBA All-Star team.
That being said, star power forward Pascal Siakam was a surprising addition to the All-Star team. This season, he has averaged 20.5 points, 7.3 total rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game. This is his third All-Star selection.
Finally, trade rumors are surrounding Bennedict Mathurin with multiple teams reportedly keeping their eyes on the talented shooting guard. This season, he has averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 total rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game over 44 games.
