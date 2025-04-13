Pacers Notes: History Going Against Indiana, X-Factors vs Bucks, Carlisle Gets Honest
The Indiana Pacers' game against the Orlando Magic didn't quite go as planned, getting soundly defeated 129-115. However, there were some bright spots to this loss: rookie Johnny Furphy stepped up and showed that he could hang, and the Pacers were able to rest some of their best players.
Now, with one game left in the regular season, Indiana looks forward to the first round of the playoffs and the Milwaukee Bucks. Let's take a look at the most important news surrounding the Pacers now.
NBA History Shows Pacers May Not Have Great Shot at NBA Finals
Despite losing to the Magic, the Pacers are guaranteed fourth place at this point, meaning they will have home court advantage in the first round against the Bucks. Despite this, history may prove that the Pacers will not have a great shot at the NBA Finals.
To read the full story, click here.
3 Biggest X-Factors For Pacers in First-Round Playoff Series vs Bucks
The Pacers only won one of the four games they played against the Bucks, meaning that the first round of the NBA Playoffs could be tougher for them than expected. For Indiana to succeed, they're going to need three players to really step up: Myles Turner, T.J. McConnell, and Pascal Siakam.
All three of these player have proven to be crucial in the Pacers' success, especially during last year's run to the Eastern Conference Finals. These players will need to be just as, if not more, effective this year if they want to succeed, especially Turner.
To read the full story, click here.
Pacers Rick Carlisle Brutally Honest About Facing Bucks in First-Round Rematch
Needless to say, the first round of the playoffs is going to be tough for Indiana. Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the NBA today, and the Bucks will be even better if Damian Lillard is able to return from injury.
Head coach Rick Carlisle recently got brutally honest about the Pacers' odds against the Bucks, noting that they have actually improved since last year when Indiana beat them in the first round.
To read the full story, click here.
Here are some other stories you can check out in order to get the latest news on the Indiana Pacers:
Pacers Rookie Details What Led to Viral Poster Dunk
Pacers Have Massive Advantage Over Bucks in Playoffs for One Reason
Pacers Will Avoid Biggest Threat For Ideal NBA Finals Run
Can Pacers Repeat Last Season Playoff Success?
3 Players Who Could Change Playoff Series For Pacers vs Bucks