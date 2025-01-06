All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Indiana Linked to Star Wing, Haliburton Breaks Slump, Epic Stunt Dunk

The Indiana Pacers got a massive win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, bringing their record back to .500 at 18-18. It was a total team effort for Indiana and they played very well defensively against a tough Suns team.

Star guard Tyrese Haliburton broke out of his slump once again and led the way for his team. Additionally, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle praised one of the guards for his impact in helping the team turn things around.

Here are some stories to help catch you up on everything regarding the Indiana Pacers (click the link to get the full story!)

Pacers Being Linked to $22M Star Wing Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report

Pacers Stunt Performer Proposes to Girlfriend Following Epic Dunk Over Her

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Reveals How He Broke Out of Season-Long Shooting Slump

Rick Carlisle Reveals Impact Bennedict Mathurin Has Had on Pacers Recent Turnaround

Myles Turner Reveals Pacers are 'Starting to Care' More Defensively

