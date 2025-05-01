Pacers Notes: Indiana Makes NBA History, Haliburton Dad Ban Proposal, More
The Indiana Pacers have officially moved past the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs and are ready to face the Cleveland Cavaliers, the No. 1 seed of the Eastern Conference with a regular season record of 64-18.
Let's take a look at all the latest news you need to know about the Indiana Pacers before they head into the postseason semifinals.
Pacers Stunning Game 5 Comeback Shatters Nearly Thirty Year Old Record
The Pacers made it into the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs by winning their series with the Milwaukee Bucks 4-1. However, the game where they sealed their victory wasn't an easy one.
Indiana was down by seven points in the last 35 seconds of the game. Shockingly, they were able to comeback and win the game by a single point, making them the first NBA team in nearly 30 years and over 1,600 games to snatch that victory from the jaws of defeat.
Former NFL Star Urges NBA To Ban Tyrese Haliburton's Dad From Future Games
Despite the Pacers impressive play, all eyes have instead been on a moment that happened after the game. After losing the game, the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo was approached by Tyrese Haliburton's dad and the two seemed to have a war of words.
Despite Haliburton and Antetokounmpo addressing this situation and seemingly moving on, sports media has already reacted to this moment, with one former NFL star suggesting that Haliburton's father she be banned from all future NBA games.
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Trolls NBA Player Ballot After Playoff Win
Speaking of Haliburton, he gave a particularly excellent performance, recording 26 points, nine assists, five total rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. This included six of the last seven points that won Indiana the game.
In response to this, Haliburton took to social media to troll the anonymous NBA players who voted him as the most overrated player in the league.
