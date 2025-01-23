Pacers Notes: Indiana Playing Spurs in Paris, Myles Turner Trade Proposals, More
After winning eight of their last nine games, the Indiana Pacers are heading to Paris, France to battle it out against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.
The game on Thursday will be on NBA TV at 2 p.m. ET. The second game will be broadcast on ESPN at noon ET on Saturday.
Needless to say, fans are excited for the match up since tickets for both games were sold out within 24 hours.
However, they may not be as excited as Indiana's star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who didn't get as much playing time as he would have liked at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
