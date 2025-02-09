Pacers Notes: Indiana Signs Center, Luka Doncic Misses Game, Tough Roster Decisions
The Indiana Pacers are fresh off of a tough 124-117 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. This is largely because they are missing starting center Myles Turner, who provides necessary defense in the paint. Fortunately, it seems that Indiana has found some backup.
In a surprising move, the Pacers are expected to sign center Alex Len assuming he is waived by the Washington Wizards, adding some depth to their frontcourt. Len has seen minimal playtime this season, averaging 7.2 minutes played, 1.4 points, 1.8 total rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.5 blocks per game across 36 games.
Additionally, it looks like Indiana will have to make a difficult decision on what to do with Bennedict Mathurn once the 2024-25 NBA Season comes to an end.
