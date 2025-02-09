All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Indiana Signs Center, Luka Doncic Misses Game, Tough Roster Decisions

Jan 3, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Alex Len (25) dunks the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers are fresh off of a tough 124-117 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. This is largely because they are missing starting center Myles Turner, who provides necessary defense in the paint. Fortunately, it seems that Indiana has found some backup.

In a surprising move, the Pacers are expected to sign center Alex Len assuming he is waived by the Washington Wizards, adding some depth to their frontcourt. Len has seen minimal playtime this season, averaging 7.2 minutes played, 1.4 points, 1.8 total rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.5 blocks per game across 36 games.

Additionally, it looks like Indiana will have to make a difficult decision on what to do with Bennedict Mathurn once the 2024-25 NBA Season comes to an end.

