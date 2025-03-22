Pacers Notes: Indiana to Face Shorthanded Nets Team, Haliburton Injury Concern, More
The Indiana Pacers are fresh off of a major 105-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets where they came from behind to win in overtime. While the game proved to be a great match up, it seems that their rematch on Saturday will be a bit easier.
Already, Brooklyn has downgraded starting point guard D'Angelo Russell to out and guard Ziaire Williams to questionable. This could be good news for the Pacers, especially since they may also be down a key player.
Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton remains questionable for the game and will most likely not make an appearance, especially since he has already missed three games and is prone to injury. Indiana will definitely need Haliburton in the playoffs, so it may be best to rest him now.
So far this season, Haliburton has averaged 18.5 points, nine assists, 3.5 total rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Indiana Pacers:
