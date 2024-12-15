Pacers Notes: Indiana Trades For Center, Major Injury Updates, Big Man Waived
The Indiana Pacers have had an up-and-down season thus far but the team is hopeful for the future. Indiana sits with a record of 11-15 and has been hit with multiple injuries.
The Pacers have seen multiple centers go down with season-ending injuries, leaving a hole in the frontcourt. But Indiana recently traded for center Thomas Bryant to help shore up the position.
Here are some other stories that you may have missed from the past week:
