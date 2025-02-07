Pacers Notes: Indiana Trades James Wiseman, Myles Turner Reacts to Deadline, More
The 2025 trade deadline has come and gone, and the Indiana Pacers barely made any moves.
The most significant trade was sending young center James Wiseman and cash considerations to the Toronto Raptors at the very last second in exchange for a future NBA Draft pick. He has only played one game this season and is out after undergoing surgery to repair a torn Achilles.
Many fans and experts were surprised to see the Pacers not make any significant moves, especially since center Myles Turner was expected to be a major trade piece. In fact, he joked about the trade by sharing the survivor logo on his X (formerly Twitter) account.
