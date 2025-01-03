All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Indiana Waives Player, Early All-Star Snubs, 2025 Mock Draft

The Indiana Pacers waived a guard and brought in a new two-way player who has some high upside. The team also saw its stars both get snubbed in the early returns for the 2025 NBA All-Star game.

A 2025 mock draft helps the Pacers and guard Bennedict Mathurin has been making a case for some major hardware this year. Indiana will be looking to get themselves back into contention like they were last season.

Here are some stories regarding the Pacers that will get you all caught up on the team (click the link to get the entire story!):

2025 NBA Mock Draft Has Pacers Landing Athletic Sharpshooting Wing

Heat Down Multiple Crucial Players For Pacers Matchup

Multiple Pacers Stars Snubbed in Early All-Star Voting Returns

Pacers' Rick Carlisle Calls Out Team for 'Abysmal' Blown 19-Point Lead vs Bucks

Pacers Waive Guard, Sign G League Star to Deal

Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin Making Case for Major Hardware This Season

