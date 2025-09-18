Pacers Notes: Lakers Wanted Pacers Guard, Major Injury Updates, Tyrese Haliburton Unique Strategy
The Indiana Pacers reportedly had a guard that the Los Angeles Lakers pursued. A Lakers insider confirmed that Indiana drafted the college standout that was circled on the purple and gold's draft boards.
In other news, there are some injury updates provided by a Pacers forward. Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman both missed significant time with their Achilles injuries last season but are looking to make some noise this upcoming campaign.
Finally, Tyrese Haliburton has a surprising strategy to improve his basketball knowledge. He will unfortunately be out indefinitely with an Achilles injury this season, but will without a doubt be on the minds of Pacers faithful throughout the entire year.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):
Pacers Drafted Standout Guard Right Before Lakers Were Going to Take Him
Pacers Forward Provides Update on Isaiah Jackson, James Wiseman Achilles Recoveries
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Has Surprising Strategy to Improve Basketball Knowledge
Pacers Running Back Key Preseason Approach That Led Them on Finals Run
Pacers' Rotation Outlook After Myles Turner's Free Agent Exit
Pacers Insider Predicts Young Guard Will Level Up This Year
Pacers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Indiana Pacers, visit Indiana Pacers on SI.