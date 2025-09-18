All Pacers

Pacers Notes: Lakers Wanted Pacers Guard, Major Injury Updates, Tyrese Haliburton Unique Strategy

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers reportedly had a guard that the Los Angeles Lakers pursued. A Lakers insider confirmed that Indiana drafted the college standout that was circled on the purple and gold's draft boards.

In other news, there are some injury updates provided by a Pacers forward. Isaiah Jackson and James Wiseman both missed significant time with their Achilles injuries last season but are looking to make some noise this upcoming campaign.

Finally, Tyrese Haliburton has a surprising strategy to improve his basketball knowledge. He will unfortunately be out indefinitely with an Achilles injury this season, but will without a doubt be on the minds of Pacers faithful throughout the entire year.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Pacers news (click the headline for the full article):

Pacers Drafted Standout Guard Right Before Lakers Were Going to Take Him

Pacers Forward Provides Update on Isaiah Jackson, James Wiseman Achilles Recoveries

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton Has Surprising Strategy to Improve Basketball Knowledge

Pacers Running Back Key Preseason Approach That Led Them on Finals Run

Pacers' Rotation Outlook After Myles Turner's Free Agent Exit

Pacers Insider Predicts Young Guard Will Level Up This Year

Pacers Tweets of the Day:

